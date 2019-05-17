JUST IN: Chief Charumbira disowns ghost account

Herald Reporter

President of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira, has denied owning a Twitter account, warning people against being misled by contrived accounts created in his name.

On Friday, Chief Charumbira’s office denied any accounts linked to him.

“Chief Charumbira does not have a Twitter account and all accounts purporting to be him are fake,” said a spokesperson of the Chief.

“We want to place it on record so that Zimbabweans are not misled by ghost accounts (that are) out to misrepresent the views of Chief Charumbira or the Chiefs’ Council.”

His statement followed a tweet posted under his name urging President Mnangagwa to “humble himself” and engage in talks with opposition MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Reads the tweet: “Chief Charumbiraþ @Charumbira…President @edmnangagwa must humble himself and start a serious dialogue with @nelsonchamisa as we all know according to @ZECzim he has a support base of 2.6million supporters. Semadzishe isu tinoti please hatidi kuti vana varambe vachitambura, Zimbabwe has suffered for too long.”

Chief Charumbira rubbished the tweet saying it wasn a “ghost account”.

