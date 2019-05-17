Zimbabwea’s MTN CFO Ralph Mupita named SA CFO of the Year 2019

Ralph Mupita, the chief financial officer of mobile telecommunications company MTN, has been named South Africa’s CFO of the Year at the 2019 CFO Awards.

DURBAN – Ralph Mupita, chief financial officer of mobile telecommunications company MTN, has been named South Africa’s CFO of the Year at the 2019 CFO Awards.

This was announced on Wednesday May 2019 at the end of the annual gala event for finance executives, held at a spectacular custom-built venue at the Dimension Data campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ralph was the big winner during the “Oscars for finance executives”, which celebrated its sixth edition this year. He scooped up four of the ten prizes, also winning the Strategy Execution Award, the High-Performance Team Award, and the Finance Transformation Award.

The awards were handed out at a glittering ceremony at the Dimension Data Campus, attended by 350 of South Africa’s top CFOs. Attendees were entertained by astrophotographer Cory Schmitz, who illustrated humanity’s humble beginnings in the cosmos, and MC comedian Nik Rabinowitz, who delivered side-splitting industry humour.

1. CFO of the Year – Ralph Mupita (MTN)

2. Young CFO of the Year – Umar Banda (City of Tshwane)

3. Public Sector CFO of the Year – Nonkululeko Dlamini (IDC)

4. Strategy Execution Award – Ralph Mupita (MTN)

5. Transformation & Empowerment Award – Hannes Boonzaaier (AfroCentric)

6. High Performance Team Award – Ralph Mupita (MTN)

Compliance & Governance Award – André du Plessis (Capitec)

7. Finance Transformation Award – Ralph Mupita (MTN)

Moving into Africa Award – Arno Daehnke (Standard Bank)

8. Finance & Technology Award – André du Plessis (Capitec)

The annual CFO Awards are organised by CFO South Africa, the organisation that connects finance professionals through executive events, the quarterly CFO Magazine, CFO.co.za and social media channels. By helping CFOs share knowledge, exchange interests and open up business opportunities, CFO South Africa proudly contributes to the growth of the country.

Services firm Deloitte was the principal sponsor of the 2019 CFO Awards, while other awards sponsors included Standard Bank, Oracle, PwC, Workday, RMB, SNG Grant Thornton and Momentum Corporate.

The CFO Awards were also supported by Associate sponsors BlackLine, Clarkhouse Human Capital, and Transparent – and table sponsors Drayton, Glendower & Mokhobo, KPMG, Kumba Iron Ore, MTN, and Phembani.

The CFO of the Year Award was handed out by Deloitte Africa deputy CEO Sihlalo Jordan and was accepted on behalf of Ralph Mupita by MTN board member Sugen Perumal, the executive for Group Finance Operations at MTN.

Ralph has been integrally involved in the development and execution of MTN’s new strategy and he has been driving a revised capital allocation strategy focused on improving profitability and returns, as well as de-gearing of the holding company to strengthen the balance sheet.

His leadership approach is framed by inspiring colleagues to deliver their very best, achieving team-based success and remaining humble and grounded in all situations.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Like this: Like Loading...