Drake’s thirst trap sends internet into a tailspin

International rapper Drake blessed the public with a sexy thirst trap and while most people were just appreciating the handsome view, DJ Carnage took the opportunity to throw some shade.

Since the “One Dance” rapper started working out and grew a beard, the internet has been yearning for more shirtless content from him.

On Monday, Drake finally posted a new shirtless picture on Instagram and the internet couldn’t be happier.

However, EDM DJ Carnage jumped into the “God’s Plan” rapper’s Instagram comments and threw shade at him saying: “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin anybody”.

Drake then clapped back to Carnage with some tea and said:”@carnage is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey”.

Tweeps then also reacted to the “In My Feelings” rapper’s savage clap back.

