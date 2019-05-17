JUST IN: President launches POLAD

Joseph Madzimure and Farirai Machivenyika

The historic Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) launched by President Mnangagwa today will leave a legacy on the country’s political scene and help turnaround the country’s economy.

This was said by the President in his key note address during the ceremony. The launch was attended by 17 political parties who participated in the presidential elections during last year’s harmonised elections.

“The dialogue we are launching today will undoubtedly leave a lasting imprint on our country’s political landscape and help to contribute to the turnaround of the country’s socio-economic fortunes,” President Mnangagwa said.

“This platform is designed to be a vibrant forum through which we proffer solutions to the challenges that confront us a nation, through peaceful, open and transparent discourse.

“The culture of dialogue we begin today, must indeed be synonymous with us as a nation and as a people. This journey we are embarking on, must ultimately lead us towards improving our democratic practices and culture. It must also lead us to a stage where we can compete and cooperate, always informed and guided by our national interests.”

The President reiterated that he was willing to take on board views from any Zimbabwean as he said during his inauguration last year.

