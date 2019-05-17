JUST IN: Zim a safe tourism and investment destination:-VP Mohadi

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

VICE President Kembo Mohadi says Zimbabwe is a safe and secure tourism and investment destination endowed with unique resources across all sectors and should be embraced by investors that wish to grow their businesses.

He said this in his keynote address at the Zimbabwe China Business Forum in Harare today.

“Zimbabwe is just a gem, an awakening giant, a safe and secure tourism and investment destination,” said VP Mohadi.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the Chinese delegates that Zimbabwe has unique resources across sectors and as Zimbabweans, we are of high intellect, resilient, and have a great work ethic only identical to us.

“These unique attributes point to our resourcefulness and thus a sure guarantee of our economic growth potential and a significant return to your investment.”

VP Mohadi praised the strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and Touchroad, a Chinese travel and tourist company, saying it will boost the country’s image in the world in general, and China in particular.

More details to follow . . .

