5 000 expected at Polad launch

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the launch of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) today, with at least 5 000 delegates expected to attend. An official within the secretariat said everything was in place for the grand occasion.

“All invited political parties have submitted lists of their representatives and everything is in place for the successful hosting of the event,” said the source.

President Mnangagwa will officially launch the event, which seeks to foster unity among Zimbabweans. The event was initiated by the President as part of his commitment to improve the livelihoods of the people.

Political actors in the national dialogue met and adopted a code of conduct to promote conditions encouraging dialogue and build on political tolerance, mutual respect, consensus, information dissemination and commitment to principles outlined in the dialogue.

Zanu-PF and other parties that contested in last year’s elections have made a commitment to improve the livelihoods of the people through dialogue.

MDC-T vice president Mr Obert Gutu said: “The MDC-T is determined to contribute to the betterment of the lives of the majority of the people of Zimbabwe. We want to see the national economy re-booting with jobs and employment opportunities being created for our people.

“Our main reason and purpose for participating in the ongoing Political Actors Dialogue is to make a positive and patriotic contribution towards the governance of our country. Although we are not in Government, we believe that as a patriotic, progressive Pan-Africanist and people-centred political party, we should be afforded the opportunity and forum to put across our views and suggestions on how the country should be governed.

“Our expectations are to have a mature, mutually respectful, patriotic and progressive national discourse where all pertinent issues are robustly discussed and debated without fear or favour. Where we disagree with the Zanu-PF led Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we will clearly and fearlessly articulate the areas.”

Coalition of Democrats leader Mr Elton Mangoma echoed similar sentiments.

“The first thing is that as Zimbabweans we should always have a culture of dialogue. People should be prepared to sit down and talk about all issues and when we have disagreements we should always find each other through dialogue.

“Without pre-emptying the message I will deliver, my message going forward is that united we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

