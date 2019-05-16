All set for Worship Summit gospel concert

Arts Reporters

All is set for the inaugural “Worship Summit” that will see local and regional musicians sharing the stage tomorrow at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The event is being hosted by founder and senior pastor of Tabernacle of Grace Church, Apostle Batsirai Java.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Apostle Java said all is going according to plan.

“All is set for the worship summit. This is a God-inspired vision and Zimbabwe needs it. He (God) inspired it and breathed life into it and we are looking forward to great things,” he said.

The summit’s marketing and public relations officer, Edward Taruvinga said Zimbabweans should come out in their numbers to the summit.

“We calling out to all Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers as we lift up our voices in one accord worshipping the Lord.

“Let me emphasize that this is a free concert and we are calling people from all walks of life to come for the event,” said Taruvinga. The summit will feature Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Spirit Praise and South Africa-based Takesure Zamar Ncube.

It is a rare opportunity for gospel music lovers to see the acts on one stage.

Learnmore Tavengwa of Spirit Praise Choir said they are blessed to be sharing the stage with fellow gospel musicians as they work towards spreading the word.

“It is a great opportunity to preach the word through music. We are one family as gospel musicians and our mission is to save souls. Our choir was called to spread the word and we are glad to be part of this event,” said Tavengwa.

The musicians, who have a strong feeling towards worship music, are expected to create an atmosphere that will provoke the heavens and lead God to speak a word concerning Zimbabwe.

This comes at a time when the nation is going through a healing process, reforms and national dialogue.

The inaugural edition of the summit which was held last year at the same venue featured multi award-winning South African act, Dr Tumi.

