Mashonaland honours swimmers

Cloud Fusire Sports Reporter

MASHONALAND Swimming province ended their 2019 season in style with 28 swimmers being honoured with national colours awards on Wednesday night at Hartman House in Harare.

The province had exceptional performances in several national and international events which saw them defending their inter-provincial title for the fifth time in a row.

Full national colours awards were awarded to swimmers who have scored more than 50 points while half colours to the swimmers who scored 30 points at the national events.

The ceremony was graced by Zimbabwe Aquatic Union president, Mary Kloppers, as the guest of honour.

She presented 18 swimmers with full national colours and 10 others with half colours.

Among the full national colours award winners was swimming sensation Donata Katai, who made waves last month at the South Africa National Junior Championships after breaking a 21-year record set by Kirsty Coventry in the 100m backstroke.

Vhenekai Dhemba was another recipient of the full national colours after she become the first Zimbabwean junior swimmer to win 11 medals in a single event at the Africa Swimming Championships in Namibia.

Mashonaland captain, Matida Musere, who won six gold and two silver medals at the inter-provincial tournament, also walked away with the accolade.

Some of the outstanding swimmers who were awarded full colours are Paige Van der Westhuizen, Dylan Huang and Wisdom Shumba.

Province secretary, Shireen Ramajan, said the awards will motivate their swimmers to continue battling to excel in the future.

