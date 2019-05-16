New film encourages community development

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

In a bid to bring home a vision of a model world class city, filmmaker Jack Chimbetete will this evening launch his documentary “The Greater Des Moines Story” at Batanai Gardens.

A Jacks Shack International (JSI) production, the film narrates how, when united, communities can thrive. Chimbetete said the vibrancy of Des Moines inspired his documentary.

“I travelled to United States last year for the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellowship.

“When I got to there I was enticed to tell a story about a vibrant city Des Moines which shows a lot of life, beauty and business opportunities that we can replicate in Zimbabwe.

“The community of Des Moines runs with a policy of community and corporate development where organisations form a board, DSM Partnership, which on their behalf, develops the city’s infrastructure, roads, buildings and creates solutions for the city,” he said.

“Local authorities basically support initiatives from this board.”

To spread word that through unity people can thrive, the DSM Partnership are the main sponsor of the documentary.

Locally the film is supported by US Embassy in partnership Arriba Properties, Veritas Fashions, Apex Tiles, Legacy Bakers, and Cafe Society.

Chimbetete has been working in the local film industry for over a decade under his company JSI.

“As JSI we believe there are a number of opportunities yet to be explored by Zimbabwe using the film Industry as a tool for viable business, tourism and cultural exchange with the world.

“Through one of our platforms africalivenetwork.tv we will use this film among a number of others that we are making for Zimbabwe and Africa to showcase investment opportunities, trade deals and market potential products within Africa and beyond,” said Chimbetete.

After today’s launch, “The Greater Des Moines Story” will be showcased on channels around Africa and in the United States.

The film has also been selected to be screened at the Des Moines Arts Festival (Interrobang Film Festival).

