BREAKING: ZCDC fires management

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board of directors has fired seven senior officials as it seeks to rebuild public and market confidence following allegations of rampant corruption and abuse of office by the executive.

Those that have been fired are the chief executive officer, chief finance officer, supply chain executive, chief human resources executive, chief security officer, engineering executive and the audit executive.

In a statement, ZCDC board chairman Engineer Killian Ukama confirmed the developments.

“The board of directors wishes to make the following announcements; in line with the prevailing operating environment and the need to rebuild public and market confidence the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company board has resolved to make changes to management.

“The board has terminated contracts of employment for seven executives,” he said.

He said the chief operation officer Mr Roberto De Pretto has been appointed acting chief executive officer with immediate effect until further notice.

More to follow…

