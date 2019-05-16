Jamie Foxx’s daughter dishes on his relationship with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, spilled the tea on her dad’s relationship with Katie Holmes during a recent interview with People.

Holmes and Foxx’s relationship was the actress first foray into dating after her six-year marriage and split from Tom Cruise in 2012, and have reportedly been an item since 2013.

Speaking to the publication, the 25-year-old model said “they’re really happy” together.

Foxx and Holmes made their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala earlier this month, and while they never walked the red carpet together, the pair did pose for pictures together.

Commenting on her father and Holme’s looks for the annual event, Corrine said: “They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful… “[It was] my dad’s first Met Gala,” she added, joking that she felt “cool” because she got to go to the annual fashion event before her dad.” Corrine also revealed that she has a good relationship with Holmes, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Suri, with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, FOX recently announced that the popular US game show “Beat Shazam,” which is hosted by Foxx will return for its third season, along with Corrine, who deejay’s on the show. Corrine previously revealed that she loves working with her dad, and the 51-year-old multi-award winning actor and musician said he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter.

