Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi has called on Zesa management to do everything to ensure that the $5 million advanced to Intratek Zimbabwe for the Gwanda Solar Project is recovered.

Minister Chasi said even if the courts have exonerated the company and its director Wicknell Chivayo, Government needs the money recovered at all cost.

“We want our $5 million back”, he said.

More to follow…

