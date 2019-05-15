JUST IN: Nigeria donates towards Idai

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for the support it rendered following the vicious cyclone Idai, that left many people dead, hundreds missing and property destroyed in parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands, two months ago.

Nigeria sent in a plane-load of medicines and an assortment of goods to be distributed to the affected communities. With the donation, Nigeria joined many other countries that have rendered assistance in various ways to help the country recover from the effects of the deadliest storm in the history of the country.

Speaking after a meeting with Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, at State House, the President said he was overwhelmed by the act of generosity extended to the country by Nigeria.

“To the people of Nigeria, I say the people of Zimbabwe are extremely happy and grateful to the support you have given us under the circumstances,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also congratulated his counterpart Mr Muhammadu Buhari for winning the general elections held in that country recently.

More to follow…

