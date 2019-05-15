JUST IN: PSMAS members get relief

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Patients with chronic illnesses under Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) will with immediate effect pay not more than 10 percent of the total cost of prescribed medication following a temporary arrangement made by the society to cushion them against high shortfalls.

PSMAS public relations manager Mr Arthur Choga, however, said this facility was available at selected pharmacies with which the society made arrangements.

“With immediate effect, the society is reducing shortfalls on key drugs to an average of 10 percent thus allowing members to access these drugs. The drugs covered under this initiative are those for chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and heart conditions. This arrangement only applies to selected pharmacies which we have reached an agreement with,” he said.

More to follow…

