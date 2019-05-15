Tragedy strikes as Ugandan water minister’s twins drown in pool

Ronald Kibuule swims with his daughters Photo by Roderick Ahimbazwe

Johannesburg – The twin sons of Uganda’s State Water Minister Ronald Kibuule have drowned in the family swimming pool. Both Kibuule and his wife, Fortunate, were away when the tragedy took place.

The exact circumstances behind the drowning remain unclear because CCTV cameras were off although the children were in the care of two male minders, the Daily monitor reported.

When Kibuule and his wife returned to their home in Mbalala, some 30 kilometres along the Kampala-Jinja highway, they were unable to speak to the media due to being overcome by emotion.

One of the guards, who didn’t want to give his name as investigations continue, said they were unaware of the freak accident until one of the minders started yelling.

The two minders have been taken into custody and the childrens’ bodies have been taken to the mortuary for embalming.

African News Agency (ANA)

