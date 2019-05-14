Lawyer assaults Bryn Mteki at court

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare lawyer Moses Nkomo yesterday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting presidential aspirant Mr Bryn Taurai Mteki over a money dispute.

Nkomo (40), a senior partner with Donsa-Nkomo and Mutangi IP Attorneys, was not asked to plead to assault when he was arraigned before magistrate Mr Obedience Matare.

Mr Matare remanded the lawyer out of custody on own recognition.

Nkomo will be back in court on May 31. It is alleged that on March 26, Mteki and Nkomo were attending court at the Harare Magistrates’ Civil Court.

The court heard that during a court session Mteki, who was represented by Nkomo, successfully applied for postponement of his civil case. While on their way to the clerk of court’s office to be given a new court date, the two clashed over payment of outstanding legal fees.

It is the State’s case that Nkomo, who was not happy with the postponement of the case, charged at the presidential aspirant demanding his payment.

He reportedly said:

“You, president, give us our money, why do you want to change the court date when you know you have won the case? You want to change dates, that is why you are not winning elections.”

The court heard that while at the clerk of court’s office, Mteki’s case was rescheduled for May 11, 2019.

Nkomo, who was comfortable with May 20 as the new court date, allegedly assaulted the politician.

Nkomo allegedly hurled obscenities at the politician.

Like this: Like Loading...