President promotes two senior AFZ officers

Nesia Mhaka Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted two senior Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) officers to ranks of Air Commodore.

The newly-promoted officers are Air Commodore Edgar Munyarari Kamusoko who is now Dean faculty Defence Engineering at Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) and Air Commodore Marcelino Jakuvos Jaya, new Base Commander at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru.

The promotions are with immediate effect.

Speaking during the conferring of ranks at AFZ headquarters in Harare, the Air Force of Zimbabwe commander, Air Marshal Elson Moyo urged the new Commodores to be disciplined and to lead exemplary lives.

“The promotion comes with new responsibilities and expectations from junior officers under your command as well as your superiors.

“Junior officers will look up to you, hence your performance will be their yardstick in the execution of their duties,” he said.

Air Marshal Moyo said the new promotions were made with a focus on innovative and research in order to find solutions to native challenges.

“The Air Force of Zimbabwe officers have prioritised research and development and with these new ranks and appointments we expect you to lead this drive for innovation in order to find solutions to local challenges,” said Air Marshal Moyo .

“I want to congratulate you for earning these promotions through hard work and dedication in your previous work.”

