ED urges Ziyambi-led taskforce not to relax

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa on Monday implored the inter-ministerial taskforce charged with accelerating implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country’s democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business not to “relax”.

He made the remarks while officially commissioning a state-of-the art building that now houses the Labour Court in Harare.

The President said the “ease of doing business reforms”, which are a key barometer of the country’s competitiveness, must continue with greater impetus.

He urged Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to remain on his feet to ensure positive results.

“I see that the Minister of Justice, who chairs, I believe the inter-ministerial taskforce on the ease of doing business is relaxing. I don’t want to go further, but don’t relax,” he said, explaining the Zimbabwe is open for business philosophy, as espoused in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba lifts a Judicial Service Commission replica key during the official opening of a new Labour Court by President Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday

The ease of doing business is part of a reform package meant to improve the performance of the public sector and service delivery to the citizens and investors.

The reforms’ main agenda is to improve the investment climate in the country by addressing the institutional, administrative and legislative challenges that affect local and foreign investment.

Minister Ziyambi chairs the eight-member inter-ministerial committee set up by President Mnangagwa to lead political, electoral and legislative reforms in line with recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry into August 1, 2018 post-election violence.

The special taskforce will be guided by the following terms of reference: to accelerate implementation of political, electoral and legislative reforms aimed at deepening the country’s democratic processes as well as the ease of doing business reforms; and to address the issues arising from the reports by the 2018 election observer missions as well as the findings of the Motlanthe Commission.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo is the deputy chair.

Other members are Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, State for National Security Minister Owen Ncube and Attorney-General Prince Machaya.

Like this: Like Loading...