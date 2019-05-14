Gumbo demoted, Chasi gets Energy Ministry

Fortune Chasi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-assigned Joram Gumbo to be Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring, with Fortune Chasi replacing him as the Minister of Energy and Power Development.

Before the latest appointment, Chasi was the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development.

The President also appointed Engineer MacKenzie Ncube as the board chairperson of the National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC), replacing Mr Jemias Madzingira who has been retired.

Like this: Like Loading...