JUST IN: Chidzambwa names his warriors

Sports Reporter

THE Warriors technical team has announced an enlarged provisional squad of 34 players for the 2019 COSAFA Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The team was announced by Zimbabwe senior team assistant coach Lloyd Mutasa and team manager Wellington Mpandare. There were no major surprises in the squad with the coaches selecting the bulk of players who featured in the AFCON qualifiers. Key player and veteran striker Nyasha Mushekwi returns into the national team after missing out in the qualifiers.

And the Dalian Yifang forward will not be considered for the regional Cup which gets underway on May 25. Mushekwi’s season in the Chinese League is still young as they use the March to November calendar and the big striker is only expected to link up with the Afcon bound team when 18 players leave their COSAFA base in Durban to travel to Nigeria for a high profile friendly match against the Super Eagles on June 8.

Squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank spurs), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu). Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Lusaka Dynamos), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum ), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Danny Phiri (Lamontiville Golden Arrows), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge KV), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando Pirates), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Talent Chawapihwa (Amazulu), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht), Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans SC), Rodwell Chinyengetere (Baroka FC).

Strikers: Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Walter Musona (Polokwane City), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre Athletic Club), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontiville Golden Arrows), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City).

Like this: Like Loading...