Khupe’s MDC calls for reunification

MDC-T Deputy Presidents Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe

Abdenico Bhebhe, former MDC national organizing secretary has urged the opposition members to find each other. His remarks follow the growing tension in the opposition party which is being exacerbated by the recent High Court ruling that nullified Chamisa’s presidency.

Speaking to 263Chat in an exclusive interview on Monday, Bhebhe said that the MDC must capitalise on the ruling and correct their previous mistakes. Bhebhe said:

If the two MDCs were genuine that a mistake happened in the past they should take advantage of the ruling and possibly reunite not only for the good of the party but also for people of Zimbabwe who are tired of the current government’s machinations where the economy is grinding to a halt.

Bhebhe warned that dirty politics within the opposition party only serve to entrench ZANU PF interests. He added:

The opposition should learn to play clean politics. If it plays clean politics, I don’t see any member of the opposition taking party or its leadership to court. Because the opposition politics was not clean, a man from Gokwe decided to sue the party. I don’t think Mashavire could have sued the party and its leadership if the opposition politics was clean.

His remarks are a strong reminiscence of MDC T splinter leader Dr. Thokozani’s sentiments over the weekend. Khuphe called for a dialogue among party members mentioned as respondents in Mashavire court application.

Bhebhe was sacked from the party alongside Thokozani Khupe, Lovemore Moyo and Obert Gutu for rejecting the proposal to elevate Chamisa to the presidency on an interim basis.

