Grace Mugabe ‘assaults helper because Uncle Bob gave the worker money as a gift’

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace. (Timeslive)

Former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe is embroiled in yet another assault case after she allegedly beat her domestic worker in Harare on March 13.

According to The Telegraph the 53-year-old Mugabe became enraged after her husband, Robert Mugabe, gave the employee a wedding gift in the form of cash. Mugabe allegedly beat up the woman with a shoe until she bled.

Shupikai Chiroodza said in her court papers that Mugabe shouted at her and grabbed her by her neck after finding out about the cash gift.

Mugabe has been previously accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels with an extension cord after she found her partying with her two sons at a hotel in Sandton. The model suffered serious injuries including a gash on her face. Although the model laid charges against the former first lady she was allowed to leave the country.

In April it was reported that the National Prosecuting Authority had applied to have Grace Mugabe extradited after she allegedly fled the country following the alleged assault.

