Tsvangirai’s MP daughter in Kwekwe horror car crash, two dead

GLEN View South MP, Vimbai Java, daughter to late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was admitted at Kwekwe Hospital late Monday after the car in which she and three other party officials were traveling, was involved in a head-on-collision in the Midlands town.

While details were still sketchy, reports claim two of those travelling with Java died in the accident.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed the incident.

“Yes, Honourable Vimbai Java was involved in an accident last night while travelling from the provincial caucus in Bulawayo. She was in a critical but stable condition and has since been transferred to Harare for better medical care. We are still trying to get details.

“Kwekwe does not have rescue facilities, let alone medicines. So we have been in a rush to get them to Harare,” said Mafume.

Java's mother and wife to the late Tsvangirai, Susan died in a car crash in 2009, leaving her husband with injuries a month after he was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister under the the 2009-2013 MDC coalition arrangement with Zanu PF.

Sources close to the MDC early Tuesday morning described Java’s as “bad” and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had visited the injured in hospital.

Sad details have emerged surrounding the fatal accident involving Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The vehicle Vimbai was travelling in was involved in an accident as they left the Midlands capital of Kwekwe this evening.

Two people passed away in the crash, one of them Tafadzwa Munzwa, the security detail assigned to protect Vimbai.

Munzwa was a cousin of the late Susan Tsvangirai, the wife of the late Morgan.

The identity of the other victim is known to The Zimbabwe Mail, but cannot be released, as the wife and next of kin is yet to be informed.

The Zimbabwe Mail is reliably informed that the deceased victims did not die immediately after the accident, but were trapped for three hours, as police did not respond to calls for assistance.

Ambulance personnel were able to free Vimbai Tsvangirai from the wreckage but struggled to free Tafadzwa Munzwa who was trapped by the door.

By the time police arrived, the two had succumbed to their injuries.

Khuluma Afrika has been told that Nelson Chamisa drove to the accident scene upon being told of the crash, so too did Tendai Biti and several other senior MDC leaders.

At the time of writing The Zimbabwe Mail can confirm that Vimbai is being transported to Harare by ambulance.

