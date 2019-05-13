Call to rehabilitate cyclone-damaged infrastructure

From Luthando Mapepa in Chipinge

LOCAL authorities should form synergies with development partners and rehabilitate infrastructure in cyclone-hit areas, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has said.

Speaking during the handover of Kopa-Chipinge Road which was being repaired by the Urban Association of Councils of Zimbabwe (UACZ), Minister Moyo hailed the association for complimenting Government efforts to restore damaged infrastructure in the province.

He appealed to other stakeholders to come on board and assist, saying there was still a lot of work that needed to be done in Manicaland.

“This is one of the commendable actions by the local authorities to assist in road provision given the levels of road damages witnessed in the province,” he said.

“This response comes following a Government’s call for assistance in the work of the Cyclone Idai devastation, especially in the two districts. We still call for more assistance which is necessary to maintain all affected areas,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the rehabilitation of the 19km stretch from Junction Gate to Kopa will ease transport woes in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

“Transportation of disaster relief to survivors of this calamity is being hampered by the state of roads and bridges which were destroyed by cyclone. The opening of this road is essential to reach the survivors.

“It will also help the banana farmers because the road is an alternative route to reach Chipinge town,” he said.

