Mumbengegwi heaps praise on China

From Kuda Bwititi in Qingdao, China

China is the world’s largest economy and the widely held notion that it is second best is an oversight of the Asian giant’s incredible development, Zanu-PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has said.

Cde Mumbengegwi, who is the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and a guru in conceptualising international affairs, made the remarks after touring the impressive China’s Qingdao National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone.

The foreign affairs guru is part of a Zanu-PF delegation led by national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri, which is on a 10-day exchange visit with the Communist Party of China (CPC).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his counterpart, President Xi Jinping, facilitated the visit last year during his visit to China to enhance co-operation between the two revolutionary parties.

Speaking during a meeting with officials from the CPC and the National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone’s directors yesterday, Cde Mumbengegwi said: “Your achievements under the CPC are absolutely unbelievable.

“The level of development that we have witnessed has convinced us that the general belief that China is the number two economy in the world in an understatement. I think our Chinese friends are being modest. China is the number one economy in the world.”

He noted that China is unique from other developed countries in that it shares its wealth with other countries in the world, particularly developing countries such as Zimbabwe which has been a beneficiary of multi-billion dollar win-win economic projects.

“The most important thing is that China uses its economic power to improve the rest of the world. We in Zimbabwe greatly appreciate the generosity of the Chinese people and their empathy towards others.”

Cde Mumbengegwi said China’s support to Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle ensured that Zimbabwe’s Independence was attained earlier than it would have taken without support from the Asian giant.

He said China’s veto against the imposition of UN sanctions was a landmark development that rescued the country from the jaws of calamity.

“Zimbabwe has been on sanctions for decades and China has been the backbone of our survival from these sanctions.

“I am not exaggerating to say we would not be able to achieve this status without China’s support and we are extremely encouraged that China has stood by us so that we can be able to stand on our feet.

“You will recall that in 2008, China took the extraordinary step of exercising its veto in favour of Zimbabwe.

“For this, Zimbabwe will forever be grateful because sanctions under the UN Security Council would have destroyed our country.

“It would have reopened our country to recolonisation but we continue to be an independent country today.”

Cde Mumbengegwi said Zimbabwe’s relationship with China will help Harare to achieve economic development under President Mnangagwa’s thrust to “modernise and industrialise the country”.

“Our President has reiterated that we must modernise and industrialise our country. To achieve technology is very important and we are very happy that you have invited us to your hubs to see for ourselves your level of industrialisation.”

He said Zanu-PF will send another delegation of technocrats to China to put into practical action lessons that have been learnt during the visit.

Deputy secretary of the industrial zone Mr Shang Liqun said the Qingdao industrial centre is one of the best in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...