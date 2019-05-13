SA Police take Musona for questioning

Limpopo police have confirmed that Polokwane City striker Walter Musona was taken to a police station in Polokwane for questioning after his car was involved in a house break-in and robbery in the province last week.

Reports emerged on social media over the weekend that Musona was arrested after allegedly being involved in an organised crime syndicate taking stolen goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

According to those reports, Musona’s car was involved in an armed robbery that happened in a guest house in Polokwane last week.

Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe dismissed reports that Musona, who is a brother to former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge, has been arrested but confirmed that he was taken to a police station on Friday for questioning.

“He [Walter Musona] was taken for questioning but no suspect has been arrested,” Ngoepe tells KickOff.com. “The case is still under investigation.”

Musona missed Polokwane City’s final league game against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...