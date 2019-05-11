Obert Gutu Tells Chamisa To Appeal High Court Ruling

MDC-T VP Obert Gutu

MDC-T vice president, Obert Gutu, has hit out at what he calls yellow journalism after a UK-based publication repeatedly referred to him as “controversial MDC-T vice president”. Said Gutu:

Yellow journalism has gone awry! One thoroughly discredited and bogus online publication based in the UK continuously refers to me as ”Controversial MDC-T Vice President”. I’m anything but controversial. I simply speak the truth to power. And yellow ”journalists” are rattled.

Gutu has also invited the Chamisa-led MDC to launch an appeal against a High Court ruling that has been considered more political than legal by commentators.

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that Chamisa was a supplanter and an illegitimate president who he took office through unorthodox means. Gutu had this to say:

It’s complete folly to scandalise and lambast the Zimbabwean judiciary. It’s a puerile, frivolous, vexatious and lame excuse for failing to do the professional thing that any decent lawyer worth his/her salt would do: ie note an appeal against the judgment that you aren’t happy about.

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...