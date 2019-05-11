“Judgment makes me MDC Leader” – Khupe lays gauntlet

Thokozani Khupe

Leader of one of the MDCs, Thokozani Khupe, has said that the judgment delivered recently on the MDC leadership places her back as the leader of the MDC-T. Khupe held a press conference on Saturday morning where she made the announcement.

She has said that this is willing to dialogue with the other “colleagues” and has already instructed her lawyers to reach out to them. She has however also warned that if the dialogue does not take place then she will pursue other “legal remedies”.

Khupe loosely interchanged the names MDC and MDC-T in reference to the party.

The statement copy below:

Source: Pindula

