JUST IN: Chikombedzi Mission hospital morgue in major break down

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Villagers in Chikombedzi area have resorted to conducting instant burials of their relatives who die at the local Mission hospital, where the mortuary developed a major break down in the last few years ago.

It is reported that the morgue’s refrigeration system has been constantly breaking down. In addition, the hospital is said to be failing to cope with the population growth. Chikombedzi Mission Hospital’s mortuary has can only carry 10 bodies at a time but now it’s carrying six fold its capacity with some bodies piling up on the floors.

The Herald also understands that the nearest facility (mortuary) is 200km away, a development that has forced relatives to conduct instant burials as a stop gap measure. Chiredzi South legislator Cde Calisto Gwanetsa confirmed the development yesterday.

“Firstly the mortuary at Chikombedzi Mission Hospital has for years been overwhelmed by the population in Chiredzi South and East Constituencies respectively. Given that this is a referral hospital which caters for over 15 clinics the demand for all their services is always high,” he said.

Cde Gwanetsa said villagers were forced to travel for over 200km to Chiredzi Town to access mortuary services to give some family members enough time to travell for burials.

More to follow…

