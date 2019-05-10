JUST IN: Chiefs, Vapostori to solemnise marriages-Gvt

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Government has extended the role of marriage officers to include traditional and religious leaders such as Vapostori as it seeks to liberalise the solemnisation of unions.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Marriages Act will be repealed and replaced with one consolidated Marriages Amendment Bill which will also criminalise marrying a girl below the age of 18 and pledging of minors for marriage.

Minister Ziyambi said this today in Harare while addressing journalists during a post Cabinet briefing that was chaired by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was standing in for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

More to follow…

