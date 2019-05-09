Buy Zimbabwe intensifies buy-local campaign

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Buy Zimbabwe says it will on Friday launch a national awareness programme emphasising the need for consumption of locally-made products to boost industry’s production capacity and eventually bring down the country’s import bill.

Zimbabweans are grappling with the ever-increasing cost of goods, most of them imported as companies increase costs to try and hedge against losses, including a falling RTGS dollar in order to restock.

Buy Zimbabwe spokesperson Tapiwa Ziwewe said the buy local campaign starting Friday would run under the theme Reviving the Local Industry through Stakeholder Engagement,

Awareness and Participation’.

“One of the communication strategies being pursued is the conducting of roadshows countrywide using the public broadcaster to sensitise the general public and consumers on

the importance of buying local products,” Ziwewe said in a statement.

Government has placed some products on import restrictions as part of a strategy to narrow its trade deficit, and help revive local industries.

According to the industrialists, Zimbabwe needs over US$8 billion to replace old equipment in its factories and revive local industries.

“In this regard, local companies are being requested to provide promotional materials to be used during the roadshows in the form of T-shirts, caps, fliers and products.

Local companies are encouraged to participate,” Ziwewe added.

Buy Zimbabwe’s mandate is to promote, deepen and broaden the utilisation of locally-sourced and produced resources in order to yield quality and globally competitive

Zimbabwean brands for sustainable economic growth.

As part of the local content strategy, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has incorporated the local production and consumption awareness programme (Make Local Buy Local

Campaign) under the government’s rapid results initiative.

The ministry has partnered with Buy Zimbabwe to conduct the ‘Make Local Buy Local Campaigns’, which are aimed at appraising various stakeholders on the importance of local

production and consumption.

The programme has targeted various stakeholders such as government institutions, industry and consumers (wherein different messages and communication strategies are used for different stakeholders.

