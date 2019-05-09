LIVE BLOG: CDE VELAPHI BURIAL

1130: Family representative Mr Douglas Dube rise to give his remarks on Cde Ntundu Velaphi.

1120: Official proceedings begin with a word of prayer from a minister of religion.

The body of Cde Velaphi is carried to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

1107: The body of the national hero has also arrived.

1106: President Mnangagwa has arrived to a rapturous welcome from the crowd at the national shrine.

President Mnangagwa arrives at the national shrine

1053: Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi together with their spouses have arrived at the national shrine.

1050: The service chiefs already seated at the National Heroes Acre ahead of the burial of Cde Misheck Velaphi.

1003: President Mnangagwa has arrived and will lead the body viewing ceremony.

1001: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

0956: Vice President Kembo Mohadi arrives.

0953: Service chiefs arrive.

The service chiefs at Stodart Hall

0907: The body of Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly member and national hero Cde Misheck Ntundu Velaphi (82), who died last week, has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of burial at the National Heroes’ Acre today.

