Chinese hospital offers free cervical cancer treatment to Zimbabwean women

Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun (L) and Minister of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe Obadiah Moyo sign the acceptance certificate of donations in Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare, Zimbabwe, May 7, 2019. Zimbabwean and Chinese officials on Tuesday gathered at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare for the launch and donation of equipment for the cervical cancer detection and treatment center. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

