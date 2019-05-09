Luphahla looks ahead

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TELONE technical manager Joel Lupahla says the next eight games have the potential to break or shape his men’s fate in their mission to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Wi-fi Boys started the season with a bang, picking four points in their first two matches, but have been struggling of late.

Two points from their last four matches have left them just above the relegation zone, on 13th position, and their supporters are beginning to get worried.

Their next fixture line-up is not appealing either, with some tough matches coming up, including against champions FC Platinum, Caps United, Highlanders, Harare City and Triangle.

TelOne host FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, a venue they are temporarily using as their home ground as Ascot Stadium in Gweru is under renovations.

This will be followed by a trip to the Lowveld for a date with Manica Diamonds.

They then take on Bulawayo giants Highlanders on week nine followed by a date against cross-town rivals Chapungu.

Matches against Black Rhinos, Caps United, Harare City and Triangle are also on the horizon; and if they can pick at least 16 points from those matches, they would have done extremely well.

Speaking to NewsDay Sport yesterday, Lupahla conceded that they face a herculean task, but remains optimistic his side will triumph.

“We face a difficult period, but to gain experience, you need to be playing such games and hope our boys will come through these fixtures with their heads high up,” Luphahla said.

“We have been playing good football, but we are not scoring much and I hope soon enough the boys will start hitting the target. We are a new team, so in every match we learn and we respect the champions we are facing on Sunday, for what they have achieved. But we go to battle for three points just like them, hence we have to take this task without fear,” Lupahla said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week seven fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Mushowani Stars v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle v Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Yadah FC v Dynamos (Rufaro), TelOne v FC Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Chapungu (Colliery)

Wednesday: Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

Thursday: Caps United v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium)

