Cde Khaya Moyo hails peace, tranquillity in SA polls

Herald Reporter

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who is part of an 11-member delegation of the ruling party observing the South African elections, yesterday said there was peace and tranquillity throughout that country except some isolated incidents in Limpopo and North West provinces.

The team is being led by the party’s secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa and was assigned by President Mnangagwa to represent the ruling party and the country.

They have been monitoring the pre-election processes and the elections themselves.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Khaya Moyo said voting started at 7am yesterday and was expected to end at 9pm last night.

He said those who were still in queues at close of the polls would be permitted to cast their votes.

“Today (yesterday was) is a historic occasion in South Africa with over 27 million registered voters expected to cast their votes in 22 924 voting stations across the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Soweto, Johannesburg at 11am.

“Indications are that there is generally peace and tranquillity throughout the country except for some isolated incidents in Limpopo and North West provinces,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

He said the Zanu-PF observer mission had divided itself into three groups to observe the elections mainly in Gauteng province due to logistical challenges.

“Cde Chinamasa is leading the observer team in Soweto and other areas around Johannesburg. Cde SK Moyo is leading the team in Pretoria including Mamelodi and Soshanguve areas.

“Cde S. Nyoni is leading the team in the East Rand Ekhuruleni including Boksburg. More details will be given tomorrow,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

South Africans yesterday held their sixth democratic elections, which will usher in the fourth elected president of the country since the end of apartheid in 1994.

South Africa’s three elected presidents since 1994 are Cdes Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Casting of special votes started on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa led the ANC in yesterday’s elections against his main challenger Mr Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance and Julius Malema-led EFF as he seeks to retain the party’s majority status.

President Ramaphosa assumed office in February last year, following the resignation of former President Jacob Zuma.

Opinion polls show that the ruling ANC will win with approximately 60 percent of the vote.

