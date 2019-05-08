Cabinet meeting on today

Herald Reporter

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, yesterday said this week’s Cabinet meeting will be held at 2pm today at the usual venue.

Dr Sibanda said in a statement that this has been necessitated by other pressing engagements.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, is advising all Cabinet members that this week’s Cabinet meeting will be held at 2pm at the usual place,” read the statement.

“The arrangement has been necessitated by the need to accommodate other pressing engagements.”

