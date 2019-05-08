AMHVoices: Zanu PF has no intentions of solving Zim challenges

AS long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah State ruled by corrupt and vote-rigging people, there will be no meaningful economic recovery, that is a fact.

BY MUKORI WILBERT,OUR READER

If the nation is spending 44% of its income on food imports alone, then there will be very little left for other basic necessities such as accommodation, clothing, transport and medicine, among others. Such things as education, savings, investing in new infrastructure and other long-term investments are luxuries the nation cannot afford at the moment. It is naive to keep talking of national economic recovery under these conditions.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and the regime keep wittering about economic recovery and yet have not done anything to end the corruption and the country’s reputation as a pariah State.

Zanu PF will never deal with the country’s teething problems because the regime sees corruption as a necessary evil that helps them stay in power. Zanu PF must be forced to step down!