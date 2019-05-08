High Court Rules That Chamisa Is Illegitimate MDC President

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa

A High Court judge has ruled that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate president of the party. Reports indicate that the ruling was made 5 days ago but was only made known on Wednesday.

Not only that, the Court has ruled that the vice-presidential appointments made by late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai are null and void. The court has ordered the party to convene an extraordinary congress within a month.

This means that when Chamisa was illegitimate vice president when he took over from the late Tsvangirai in February last year. The nominations that were done ahead of the 24-26 May elective Congress are, as a result, null and void.

Furthermore, the ruling effectively means that even Elias Mudzuri is illegitimate and Thokozani Khupe is the rightful MDC president.

Part of the High Court ruling reads:

The appointment of 2nd and 3rd Respondents as Deputy Presidents of the Movement of Democratic Change Party were unconstitutional and therefore null and void. The appointment of 2nd Respondent as Acting President and President of the Movement for Democratic Change party was unconstitutional and therefore null and void. All appointments and or/reassignments and all actions of the 2nd Respondents in his purported capacities as Deputy/Acting or incumbent President were unconstitutional, and therefore null and void. The 1st respondent be and is hereby ordered to hold an Extra-Ordinary Congress after the elapse of at least one month after the date of this order. The Respondents are ordered to pay the applicants costs of suit, jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved.

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...