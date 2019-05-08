Breaking: High Court deals Chamisa massive blow

THE High Court on Wednesday ruled that Nelson Chamisa was illegitimately acting as the MDC leader, declaring his appointment as vice president and subsequent appointment as president null and void.

This follows a High Court application by a Gokwe based party member, Elias Mashavire who challenged Chamisa’s ascendency in the party, saying there have been an extraordinary congress following the death of party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai last year.

In the ruling, the judge said MDC must hold an extraordinary congress within a month.

She also said all appointments made by Chamisa are null were null and void.

This comes as the party is preparing for an ordinary congress between May 24 and 26, which has effectively been rendered null and void by the judge’s ruling.