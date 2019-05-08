Phiri wins 100 miler race

Advocate Phiri

By Freeman Makopa

TALENTED Zimbabwean cyclist Advocate Phiri won this year’s edition of the 100 miler race held in Gweru over the weekend.

The 22-year-old rider completed the 154km race in 3:55:10 minutes to win the race.

Flying Eagles Cycling Club chairperson Clifford Kee-Tui said the competition has grown in terms of turnout as compared to last year.

“The race grew from 40 participants last year to over 60 this year with riders drawn from South Africa, Botswana as well as others from around the country’s provinces. Flying Eagles Cycling Club hosted the 100 miler for the second year,” he said.

“The race started in Gweru’s Antelope Park turn-off, to Cecil Avenue and Gwanda Road. Total distance covered was 154km in the tough and exciting race as the elite cyclists fought for dominance with the younger cyclist coming through in the final sprint.”

Kee-Tui hailed the performance by the athletes which he said shows that the sport is on a growth trajectory.

“The athletes displayed a high level performance and we are on the right track towards building a strong cycling team for the future and also the growth of the sport and we want to give special thanks to all the stakeholders who assisted in different ways. Race winner received $300, while second and third finishers took away $200 and $100, respectively.”

Major sponsors for this year’s edition include PPC, Solomon’s Cycles, Dischem, Crazy Dasies, FUCHS, Creative Centre, B&S Trucks, Ajay Motorways and Poultry Shop.

