Gospel diva ties knot with producer

POPULAR gospel diva Jennifer Maneni recently tied the knot with her executive producer Ricky Mayer, who is based in the United Kingdom.

Maneni told NewsDay Life & Style after the couple’s honeymoon in Nyanga that the two lovebirds first met in Harare two years ago, after a friend introduced them to each other.

Asked about her new experiences in marriage, the love-struck songstress said: “I can’t say much, it’s just barely a week and everything is perfect. I am enjoying life.”

Maneni said Mayer was supportive of her music career, and as her executive producer, he had great plans for her. Mayer said they were going to release a new album soon as a follow up to the track, My Testimony, released last year.

“I am her executive producer, which entails financing her productions. We heard the pleas of the fans after the My Testimony video, and we are working on two more singles. One of them, titled Blessed, is almost done,” he said.

Maneni said Blessed was a continuation of the single, My Testimony.

“My Testimony is not just a song; I mean any other songs that I wrote before I was testifying of the goodness of the Lord. As I testified, that’s when I started counting the Lord’s blessings upon my life and realised that I am blessed,” she said.

“When people started saying when they look at what has happened to me, they see the hand of God in it, I began to realise that I was a living testimony.”

