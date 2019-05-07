ED to open ICDA indaba

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the 35th International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) conference which kicked off in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The conference seeks to deliberate on how the chromium industry can contribute to economic dynamism, with focus on resurgence of Zimbabwe in the global chromium market this year.

President Mnangagwa will address the conference this morning.

He was expected to arrive in Victoria Falls last night from Kasane, Botswana, where he attended the Elephant Summit under the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TFCA) to discuss a common policy towards management of elephants.

Delegates for the ICDA conference started arriving yesterday.

The conference is being attended by over 200 mining experts from Zimbabwe and around the world.

This morning Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo and Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando will make presentations before the President officially opens the event.

Speakers are drawn from experts in key sectors of the economy such as mining, energy, transport and financial services both locally and internationally.

Zimbabwe will be able to give an overview of its mining industry in the main panel discussion where Government officials from the Central Bank, Environmental Management Agency, Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and Chamber of Mines will tackle the topic: “Zimbabwe at present and future-plan for sustainable development.”

Other topics will be on chrome ore and ferrochrome supply demand balance, analysis of the year 2018 and latest trends as well as a general overview and long term demand analysis for ferrochrome industry.

The high-profile delegates from the world chromium industry value chain are expected to attend the two-day conference which ends tomorrow.

ICDA was established in 1984 and has over 100 members across the value chain.

