Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has announced the arrival of her first born daughter Ella.

Minister Coventry who is currently on maternity leave broke the news on micro blog site Twitter.

“Our little girl, Ella. I never thought I could love someone so much. She has her Daddy’s dimple. Born: 3 May 2019,” she tweeted.

More to follow…