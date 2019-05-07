Libya: Haftar forces clash with government forces

BY AFRICANEWS

Sounds of gun shots in the air….as forces of eastern Commander Khalifa Haftar clash with pro-government forces in the South of Tripoli.

The scene is shown on a footage released to the Facebook page of Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army against forces loyal to the Government of National Accord.

Last month, forces loyal to Haftar announced an offensive to take control of the capital Tripoli from the U.N backed government.

But they faced resistance from armed groups supporting the Tripoli-based government amid international condemnation of the move.

The World Health Organization said at least 227 people have been killed and 1,128 others wounded since forces of Haftar launched the offensive.

Libya has been struggling to recover from its political and economic woes since the fall of long time leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.