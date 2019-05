South African police have launched a manhunt for a 29-year-old Zimbabwean man who is accused of robbing, raping and killing his 59-year-old employer in Northem area under Limpopo Province.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the murder was committed in July 2014.

“It is not clear whether the suspect, Adrew Ndlovhu, originally from Zimbabwe and is also known as Andrea Druza is still in South Africa or he went back to his home country,” he said.

More to follow…

