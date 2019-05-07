JUST IN: Chief Justice Malaba tours Chinhoyi Magistrates Court

Sydney Kawadza Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has hailed progress on the construction of the Chinhoyi magistrates Court saying the building has the potential to accommodate Zimbabwe’s upper courts when completed.

Construction of the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court, which started almost two decades ago, has, over the years, stalled due to a number of challenges including financial constraints.

According to the contractors engaged by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, the single-storey court building with eight courtrooms, 53 offices, two libraries and 16 cells, will be complete by the end of the year.

Chief Justice Malaba was accompanied by Judiciary Services Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha, Provincial Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda and several senior Government officials.

More details to follow…

