At least 13 Zimbabweans killed in bus accident on N1 in Limpopo

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the accident happened at about 17:00 on the N1, north of Louis Trichardt.

“ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find the bus lying on its roof off the roadway. Numerous patients were found lying around the scene,” he said.

He added that 36 patients were treated on the scene and their injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Several patients died on the scene and others succumbed to their injuries at nearby hospitals, Meiring said.

Once treated, other patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Condolences

Transport and Community Safety MEC in the province, Makoma Makhurupetje, conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to the department, the deceased were Zimbabwean nationals.

Makhurupetje said no conclusive evidence was found to establish the exact cause of the accident although reckless driving was not ruled out as a possible cause.

“We are deeply concerned about accidents involving buses as they lead to more loss of lives compared to ordinary motor vehicles. The driver and vehicle fitness of long-distance, cross-border buses is also a matter of deep concern to us as this is almost the third time now that we are losing lives because of long-distance buses. It is about time that our law enforcement officers step up their routine checks on these buses to prevent these kind of accidents from happening” Makhurupetje said.

Source: News 24