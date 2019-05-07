JUST IN: Zanu-PF, CPC forge stronger alliance

Kuda Bwititi in BEIJING, China

A high powered Zanu PF delegation led by national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri on Tuesday met leaders of China’s war veterans and exchanged strategies with the Communist Party of China (CPC), as the two revolutionary parties pledged to enhance their alliance.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is accompanied by politburo members Cdes Engelbert Rugeje (National Political Commissar), Simbarashe Munbengegwi (Secretary for External Affairs), Mable Chinomona (Secretary for Women’s League), Paul Mangwana (Secretary for Legal Affairs), Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for Security), Pupurai Togarepi (Secretary for Youth Affairs), Munyaradzi Machacha (Principal of the Chitepo Ideological College), Douglas Mahiya (Deputy Secretary for War Veterans).

Other members of the delegation are Women’s League National Political Commissar Cde Apolonia Munzerengi Tsitsi Muzenda (Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Cde Tsitsi Gezi (Politburo member).

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials at China’s Ministry of War Veterans, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said her delegation’s visit to China was part of the Second Republic’s endeavour to fine-tune its ideological thrust.

She said the Zanu PF’s delegation visit had been planned by President Mnangagwa and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

“After Operation Restore Legacy our President, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa visited China and met President Xi. One of the issues agreed was that Zanu PF would send a delegation to China to study the operations of CPC and we are so happy that this has been achieved.

“Our President’s vision is to make sure that we strengthen relations with the CPC because China is one of our most important friends.”

More details to follow…

