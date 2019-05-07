Headmaster arrested for ‘raping’ 11-year-old niece twice

A 64-YEAR-OLD headmaster from Zvishavane has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old niece at his home on two occasions while taking advantage of his wife’s absence.

Appearing before Gweru Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of rape on Friday was a headmaster at a primary school in Zvishavane.

The headmaster pleaded not guilty to both counts saying his fellow teachers were framing him as he was nearing retirement.

He was remanded out of custody on $100 bail to May 20 for trial. It is the State case that on September 15 last year at around 1PM, the headmaster allegedly took advantage of his wife’s absence and called the complainant to his bedroom.

The court heard that the headmaster allegedly asked the complainant to peel an orange for him and she complied.

After that as she was leaving the room, he allegedly grabbed her right hand and closed her mouth with his right hand before dragging her to his bed.

The court heard that the headmaster allegedly gagged the girl before raping her once.

He allegedly told her that if she told anyone about the alleged rape, he was just going to deny the allegations.

The following day at around 1PM, the court heard that the headmaster allegedly called the complainant who was playing outside with her young brother to his bedroom.

The court heard that his wife had allegedly gone to a nearby stream to do some laundry.

Inside his bedroom while naked, the headmaster pulled the complainant to his bed and raped her again.

When the minor went to school the following day, she allegedly divulged her ordeal to her classmate whose father is a teacher.

The classmate advised her to go and tell her father who referred her to a female teacher at the school.

The court heard that the police came and arrested the headmaster at the school following an anonymous phone call to the police by one of the teachers who feared victimisation.

Ms Prisca Kanhukamwe appeared for the State.

