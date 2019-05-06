Kompany stunner moves Manchester City one win away from title

Manchester City can win the Premier League title with a victory at Brighton on Sunday, after a thundering long-range drive from captain Vincent Kompany in the 70th minute gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

With Monday’s victory in their penultimate game, City return to the top of the table with a one point advantage over Liverpool who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

It was the longest City fans have had to wait for a goal at the Etihad in this Premier League season and with nerves fraying, there was a growing sense that an impressive Leicester could wreck Pep Guardiola’s hopes of capturing successive titles.

But then Kompany picked up the ball just over the half-way line with the Leicester defence camped deep, and the 33-year-old skipper unleashed a stunning drive from 25 metres out that flew into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s goal.

Leicester had an opportunity to level in the 87th minute but substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, a former City player, was unable to find the target from a promising position.

City, who have now won 13 straight league games, have 95 points to Liverpool’s 94 and also have a plus four goal difference over Juergen Klopp’s side.

